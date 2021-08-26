'AI' Robo-Drama: Collaboration Between Humans and System

A unique collaboration between human and computer minds, AI is new a play directed by The Young Vic.

The writers and artists prompt and challenge GPT-3 systems to produce a script.

‘One of the most interesting and important AI systems ever produced’, GPT-3 has already demonstrated its ability to generate prose and news articles indistinguishable from those written by a human.

In this unique hybrid of research and performance, AI will see a new work created for the stage over a series of evenings, based upon a script prompted by writers and artists and produced by the GPT-3 system.

As artists and intelligent systems collide, AI asks us to consider the algorithms at work in the world around us, and what technology can teach us about ourselves.

The AI system itself remains faceless, its thoughts appearing as typed-out text on stage.

The AI is prone to creating melodramatic stories about sex, violence, and death, Tang tells us. It also displays prejudices, insisting on describing the character played by Akhtar as a terrorist or typecasting him as a Muslim in flowing robes, and sometimes spews out bulky information, as if from a Wikipedia page. But given the right prompts, it shows itself capable of thinking originally and, more miraculously, of imagining fictional worlds.

Each evening can be seen as a single, standalone performance, but audiences can also book into multiple evenings to see the creation of the play progress.

The audience is invited to ask questions and GPT-3 seems like a natural performer, creating limericks on-demand (“There once was a man from Nantucket …”) impersonating Donald Trump’s tweets (“I am very smart. I am very rich, I have the best words. Some of my words are the best”).

AI is Created by Genesis Fellow and YV Associate Director Jennifer Tang and Company, and Developed by Chinonyerem Odimba and Nina Segal, written alongside GPT-3 OpenAI technology, and Directed by Jennifer Tang.