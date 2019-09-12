Ajman Tourism Goes Green, Bans Plastic Products

The Ajman Tourism Development Department decided to ban plastic products, to keep pace with the government's related efforts, raise community awareness, and reduce the impact of plastics on the environment.

Saleh Al Jazzeri, Director-General of the Department, said that the sustainability of the tourism sector is being prioritised by the Ajman Government, as a key pillar of the Ajman Vision 2021.





Jawaher Salem Al Matroushi, Director of the Assistive Services Administration at the Department, stated that it is keen to launch and support initiatives that aim to protect the environment and achieve sustainable development.

The department has exerted considerable efforts, in cooperation with its public and private sector partners, to encourage correct environmental practices. It also launched the Ajman Sustainable Tourism Award, "Mudama," to encourage its partners to rationalise their water and energy consumption and adopt environmentally-friendly practices.

