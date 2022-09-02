Al Sharjah, Detroit Hitch a Deal in Music

Sharjah’s Al Majaz Amphitheatre, an affiliate of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), has signed an artistic cooperation agreement with the National Arab Orchestra from Detroit, United States, to support and revive the diverse musical heritage of the Arab world.

The upcoming season of #Lets Majaz (Hala Majaz) will see the National Arab Orchestra, which features both American and Arab musicians, take centre-stage at the iconic Al Majaz Amphitheatre to celebrate the arts while promoting the message of peace and tolerance at the architectural landmark and monument located in the heart of Khalid Lagoon, Sharjah.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the SGMB, said that the partnership agreement with the orchestra is part of the amphitheatre’s ongoing plans and efforts to support and celebrate authentic Arab art and culture, including its musical heritage, linked to the aesthetic movement of ‘tarab.’ Since its inception, the amphitheatre has hosted several concerts and activities throughout the year, with the aim of reviving artistic and cultural traditions, he added.

While highlighting the key role of the arts in articulating and maintaining cultural identity, heritage and civilisation, Allay lauded the orchestra’s efforts to revive the art form and memories of authentic Arab music among the diaspora, adding it has taken on the responsibility of raising the artistic taste of generations and introducing them to their cultural heritage.

Expressing his happiness at the partnership with Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Michael Ibrahim, Founder and Music Director of the National Arab Orchestra, said, "We look forward to creating beautiful memories with our partners in Sharjah, and are excited to celebrate the beauty of our culture at these amazing events hosted by Al Majaz Amphitheatre. We will join hands to create projects that celebrate the beauty and diversity of the Arab world, speaking to the audience through the universal language of music."

The orchestra is proud to support Sharjah’s efforts to revive the arts in the Arab world in all its various forms, he added.