  3. Algerian Director Mounia Meddour on The Cannes Film Fest Jury

Algerian Director Mounia Meddour on The Cannes Film Fest Jury

Published June 15th, 2021 - 12:46 GMT
Jury of the 74th Festival de Cannes
Jury of the 74th Festival de Cannes (Twitter)
Highlights
In 2019, she created a sensation with her first feature film “Papicha.” 

The Cannes Film Festival announced this week that Algerian director Mounia Meddour will be part of the Un Certain Regard jury at the 74th edition of the event set to take place from July 6-17.

The other jury members are UK director Andrea Arnold – the president, French actress Elsa Zylberstein, Argentinian director, producer and screenwriter Daniel Burman and US writer, director, producer and actor Michael Covino.

After making several documentaries — “Elementary Particles” (2007), “La Cuisine en héritage” (2009) and “Algerian Cinema: A New Breath” — Meddour directed her first short fiction film “Edwige” in 2011, which received a special mention at the Journées Cinématographiques in Algiers. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

