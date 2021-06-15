Algerian Director Mounia Meddour on The Cannes Film Fest Jury

The Cannes Film Festival announced this week that Algerian director Mounia Meddour will be part of the Un Certain Regard jury at the 74th edition of the event set to take place from July 6-17.

The other jury members are UK director Andrea Arnold – the president, French actress Elsa Zylberstein, Argentinian director, producer and screenwriter Daniel Burman and US writer, director, producer and actor Michael Covino.

✨ Clear the way for the Jury #UnCertainRegard!

Andréa Arnold (President), Mounia Meddour, Elsa Zylberstein, Daniel Burman and Michael Covino will deliver their awards on Friday 16 July during the #UnCertainRegard Closing Ceremony. #Cannes2021

► https://t.co/1h8SXgbJDU pic.twitter.com/xhBrlx4n4p — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) June 14, 2021

After making several documentaries — “Elementary Particles” (2007), “La Cuisine en héritage” (2009) and “Algerian Cinema: A New Breath” — Meddour directed her first short fiction film “Edwige” in 2011, which received a special mention at the Journées Cinématographiques in Algiers.

Mounia Meddour et Sara Nacer en compétition officiellehttps://t.co/4VxiPRZ9Nd — Liberté (@JournaLiberteDZ) June 13, 2021

In 2019, she created a sensation with her first feature film “Papicha.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.