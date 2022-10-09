Algerian Schools: Goodbye French, Hello English

  1. Home
October 9th, 2022
in Algeria (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Its back to school in Algeria. The educational authorities for the first time are introducing English as a subject to be taught to Algerian kids alongside French and Arabic. It has been a fast-track affair receiving much criticism. 

Everyone is talking about the new English introduction, plainly saying this is a knee-jerk to the French who ruled Algeria for 132 years. But no matter, the social media is presently celebrating the affair. 

It was the Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune who first made the move. Back in July, he said “the French language is war booty, but English is the international language,” he told journalists according to AFP.

Hence English become part of the new teaching curricula in primary schools which begun on 21 September. It was a full-throttle affair because the ministry had to find the English teachers - over 5000 of them - in a country that only speaks French as the main language. 

(AFP/Getty Images)

But Algerian schools did it despite the worry that is being expressed by parents and educationalists in the country. Now only time will tell of the emerging problems which incidentally, may not happen.

 


