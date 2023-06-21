Alien signals detected in the Milky Way

ALBAWABA - Groundbreaking Discovery in the Field of Science: Repeated Signals in the Milky Way - the First Glimpse of Our Cosmic Neighbors

In a remarkable endeavor led by Cornell University and the Extraterrestrial Intelligence Institute, scientists have embarked on a quest to listen to recurring signals within our very own galaxy.

Dubbed the "Breakthrough Listen Initiative for Periodic Spectral Signals" (BLIPSS), this research project, featured in the esteemed publication "The Astronomical Journal," holds the potential to unravel the enigmatic signals emanating from extraterrestrial life forms residing in the vast expanse of the Milky Way.

With the ambitious goal of examining one million stars and surveying the entire galactic plane, the project's team believes these signals could serve as tangible evidence of interstellar communication, potentially establishing the Milky Way as a rendezvous point for both alien beings and humanity.

Pioneering researcher Dr. Vishal Gajjar, author of the article published in The Astronomical Journal, emphasized the project's significance, stating, "SETI has thus far primarily focused on investigating ongoing signals. Our study sheds light on the extraordinary energy efficiency of a series of signals, suggesting their potential as a means of communication across vast interstellar distances. This research represents the first comprehensive endeavor dedicated to delving into the depths of these signals."

Having commenced their investigation just last month, the team has already gathered an extensive collection of signals during a 4.5-hour observation period using the Green Bank Telescope.

Initially detected within the frequency range of 4 to 8 GHz, the signals were subsequently compressed to one-tenth of the bandwidth of a typical radio station, facilitating more detailed analysis.

While the project is still in its early stages, it is poised to unveil further groundbreaking discoveries that will captivate the scientific community in the coming months. Stay tuned as humanity eagerly awaits the potential revelation of our extraterrestrial neighbors' cosmic voices.

