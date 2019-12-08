All For Christmas: Two-Foot Tall Sponge Candy by NY Confectioner

A New York state confectioner created a nearby 2-foot-tall sponge candy in an attempt to obtain a Guinness World Record.

Niagara Chocolates, which is celebrating more than 60 years of making sponge candy, said the 131-pound treat measures 21 inches by 22 inches by 19 inches.

"If it was any bigger, you might need a forklift to move it around," Drew Keller, plant engineer at Niagara and organizer of the record attempt, told WKBW-TV. "It was a challenge to make, but the process was a lot of fun. I really think it has to be the biggest out there."

The company said it has submitted the required evidence of the candy to Guinness for official recognition.

This article has been adapted from its original source.