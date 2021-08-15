Allan Dixon Masters The Art of Selfies With Animals

  1. Home
Ewelina Lepionko

Published August 15th, 2021
Check out Allan Dixon, a self-proclaimed “animal whisperer”.

This Irishman is making tons of friends in the animal kingdom and he has the selfies to prove it!

Photographer Allan Dixon posts one brilliant animal selfie after another on social media. He seems to befriend any of the adorable animals he meets!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allan Dixon (@daxon)

He has already earned himself the title of a ‘real-life Dr. Dolittle’ because of his ability to ‘talk’ animals into posing for a selfie picture with him. With lots of patience and little fear of getting up close, he convinces animals to get in the picture with him.

“What these animal selfies don’t show is the amount of dirt that ends up on my clothes because of being on the ground. But the funny photos are worth it.”
Allan Dixon

From sheep and kangaroos to sea lions and cockatoos, there's apparently not a critter in the world that doesn't want its portrait taken with Dixon. Shots include dogs hanging out of cars, ducks taking bread from his mouth, and him cuddling a red kangaroo. He said the key is to make sure the animals are comfortable in his presence.

"Most funny animals just love to share what they’ve got. Make sure it’s not a crocodile.”
Allan Dixon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allan Dixon (@daxon)

People’s reactions to these photos were rising exponentially – after three photos, it was a given he should continue the trend. Allan’s animal selfies went viral in early 2016 and were featured in countless mainstream media outlets around the world. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allan Dixon (@daxon)

Look at his social media to see some of the best selfies he's taken.

 


