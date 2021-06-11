Alligator Caught Inside a Post Office in Florida

Sheriff's deputies and a wildlife trapper were summoned to a Florida post office when a customer who came in to mail a package discovered a 7-foot alligator in the lobby.

A Florida post office had an unexpected visitor: a 7-foot alligator.https://t.co/VNthtiIZwG — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 10, 2021

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the post office in Spring Hill after a patron reported a gator wandering in the lobby.



The sheriff's office said the post office has automatic double doors that likely allowed the alligator easy entry into the building.

A #Florida sheriff's office posted a photo of a 7-foot alligator at a U.S Post Office facility 🐊 https://t.co/VZbazgjJEG — KVUE News (@KVUE) June 11, 2021

A wildlife trapper was called to the scene and safely escorted the gator out of the building, the sheriff's office said.