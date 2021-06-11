  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Alligator Caught Inside a Post Office in Florida

Alligator Caught Inside a Post Office in Florida

Published June 11th, 2021 - 06:54 GMT
7-foot Alligator wanders into Florida post office.
(Shutterstock/ file photo)
Highlights
Alligator wanders into Florida post office.

Sheriff's deputies and a wildlife trapper were summoned to a Florida post office when a customer who came in to mail a package discovered a 7-foot alligator in the lobby.

Also ReadWhat is This Alligator Doing in The Florida Fire Station?What is This Alligator Doing in The Florida Fire Station?

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the post office in Spring Hill after a patron reported a gator wandering in the lobby.


The sheriff's office said the post office has automatic double doors that likely allowed the alligator easy entry into the building.

A wildlife trapper was called to the scene and safely escorted the gator out of the building, the sheriff's office said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Floridapost officeUS

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...