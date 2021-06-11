Alligator Caught Inside a Post Office in Florida

Sheriff's deputies and a wildlife trapper were summoned to a Florida post office when a customer who came in to mail a package discovered a 7-foot alligator in the lobby.
A Florida post office had an unexpected visitor: a 7-foot alligator.https://t.co/VNthtiIZwG— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 10, 2021
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the post office in Spring Hill after a patron reported a gator wandering in the lobby.
The sheriff's office said the post office has automatic double doors that likely allowed the alligator easy entry into the building.
A #Florida sheriff's office posted a photo of a 7-foot alligator at a U.S Post Office facility 🐊 https://t.co/VZbazgjJEG— KVUE News (@KVUE) June 11, 2021
A wildlife trapper was called to the scene and safely escorted the gator out of the building, the sheriff's office said.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.