Although in Violation Concert Inside Egyptian Hospital Uplifts Covid-19 Patients

Published May 27th, 2020 - 10:43 GMT
In this file photo taken on April 19, 2020, an Egyptian doctor wearing two protective masks checks a patient's lung X-ray at the infectious diseases unit of the Imbaba hospital in the capital Cairo, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic crisis. Months after Egypt reported its first coronavirus case, experts say the health system is approaching a "critical threshold" in its capacity to tackle the disease. The Arab world's most populous country of 100 million inhabitants has so far declared JUST OVER 12,000 coronavirus cases and 600 fatalities from the COVID-19 respiratory disease. Ahmed HASAN / AFP

Citizens in Aswan criticized those in charge of the coronavirus quarantine hospital in al-Sadaqa for allowing a concert to take place inside the hospital in violation of both precautionary measures banning gatherings and hospital patients’ privacy.

A keyboard player gave a concert on Monday evening in the courtyard of the quarantine hospital. Loudspeakers were used and a photographer was hired to take photos for the event. Many danced to the music and distributed sweets during the concert.

Citizens criticized the incident, saying that it increased the risk of infection and violated both social distancing guidelines and a ban on gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A medical source defended the incident, saying that the concert was “limited, and was held with the aim of raising patients’ morale,” as well as to celebrate the recovery of a number of cases.

