Although in Violation Concert Inside Egyptian Hospital Uplifts Covid-19 Patients

Citizens in Aswan criticized those in charge of the coronavirus quarantine hospital in al-Sadaqa for allowing a concert to take place inside the hospital in violation of both precautionary measures banning gatherings and hospital patients’ privacy.

A keyboard player gave a concert on Monday evening in the courtyard of the quarantine hospital. Loudspeakers were used and a photographer was hired to take photos for the event. Many danced to the music and distributed sweets during the concert.

Citizens criticized the incident, saying that it increased the risk of infection and violated both social distancing guidelines and a ban on gatherings due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A medical source defended the incident, saying that the concert was “limited, and was held with the aim of raising patients’ morale,” as well as to celebrate the recovery of a number of cases.

