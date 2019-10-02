Amazing: UAE Showcases $5 Million Ring With 7,777 Diamonds

A very special diamond ring will be put on display during the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show starting October 1 at Expo Centre Sharjah. The 47th edition will bring together more than 500 local, regional and international exhibitors and brands during its five-day run from October 1-5.

This time around, the show will feature a diamond ring which costs $4.9 million (Dh18 million approx). The jewellery masterpiece carries the Guinness World Record of having the most diamonds set in one ring. Recreating the stunning Lotus Temple in Delhi, in two-tone 18K white and rose gold, the $4.9 million ring is studded with an astounding 7,777 pieces of round, brilliant-cut natural diamonds.





Designed by Bhandari, founder of Lakshikaa Jewels, the record-breaking ring, weighing 70.42g, was designed to mimic the shape of a closed lotus flower and is made up of 27 petals studded with thousands of round brilliant-cut diamonds. It took a team of 12 artisans 18 months and innumerable hours to create it.

The 47th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI.

The show will open its doors to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 10pm. It will also be open on Thursday from noon to 11.30pm, Friday from 3pm to 11pm and Saturday from noon to 10pm.

The exhibition will be exclusively open for ladies on Wednesday from noon to 4pm. Admission is free.

This article has been adapted from its original source.