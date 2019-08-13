American Man Gets Guinness World Record for Juggling Basketballs

An Idaho man completed 220 catches in one minute while juggling three NBA-regulation basketballs to break a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who has more than 100 Guinness World Records titles to his name, made two official attempts at the basketball juggling record at the Lake Hazel Library in Boise.



Rush, whose record-breaking activities are aimed at promoting STEM education, fell short of the minimum goal set by Guinness, 200 catches, during his first attempt.

His second attempt ended with 220 catches, earning him the record. He said the basketball record is the first in a planned series of fast-juggling world record attempts.





This article has been adapted from its original source.