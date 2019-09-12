American Wins World Record for Snapping 98 Pencils in a Minute

An Idaho man with a penchant for breaking Guinness World Records achieved his latest record by breaking 98 pencils in one minute.

David Rush, who has more than 100 Guinness records to his name, appeared this week at the Idaho Out of School network conference and attempted the pencil-breaking record with an audience of attendees.

Rush, who spoke to the conference about the importance of STEM education, snapped 98 pencils in one minute, breaking the previous record of 90.

Rush said he prepared for the record by practicing with bamboo chopsticks so he wouldn't have to buy hundreds of pencils just to destroy them.





This article has been adapted from its original source.