'Ancient Alexandria' Takes French Kids on a Journey of Kings and Queens

The Bibliotheca Alexandrina has released the French version of the book “Ancient Alexandria”, which is aimed at children aged between 8 and 12.

The book aims to raise awareness among children about the value of ancient Alexandria as a prominent centre of civilisation and knowledge. It focuses on the historical period between the foundation of the city by Alexander the Great in 332 BC and the Roman occupation.

Through colourful illustrations, the book takes readers on a journey with the kings and queens of the Ptolemaic period, including Ptolemy I and Ptolemy II, founders of the great library “The Mouseion”.

It also introduces young learners to the ancient lighthouse, or Pharos, of Alexandria, which served as the seventh wonder of the ancient world. The book also contains the story of Queen Cleopatra.

The book also describes the daily life of Alexandria’s ancient inhabitants and their religious practices, games, art, food, and agricultural activities.

The Alexandria and Mediterranean Research Center at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina published the English version of the book in 2012, and the Arabic version in 2019. The French version comes in addition to the centre’s efforts to introduce the city’s heritage.

The centre is interested in studying all aspects of Ancient Alexandria, and its tangible and intangible heritage. This involves the study of the city’s archaeology and arts, in addition to studying Alexandria’s current situation in various different development sectors, such as transportation, housing, agriculture, and industry.

