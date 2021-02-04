Apology Not Accepted! Kuwaiti Fashionista Slammed Insulting The Courts

The Court of Cassation has set Feb 16, 2021, to look into the case of Fashionista Jamal Al-Najadah who is accused of insulting members of the Public Prosecution Office.

The appeal circle of the Misdemeanor Court had earlier commuted the one-year imprisonment with hard labor and 1,000 dinars fine to 3 months in prison with hard labor.

Jamal Al-Najadah a famous fashionista was arrested and sentenced to one-year imprisonment with hard labor, and a fine of 1000/- dinars for insulting prosecutors, which is now reduced to 3months after appeal.



The defendant is said to have apologized to the Public Prosecution saying what she said was unintended and when she became emotional.

It is noteworthy to mention the Cybercrime Department had summoned Al-Najadah following the spread of an audio recording attributed to her that included criticism of the procedures adopted by the Prosecution office in the money laundering case.

At that time the Public Prosecution Office had decided to release her on 2,000 dinars bail.