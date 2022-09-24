Aqaba 'Clean up' Protects The Environment

Under the patronage of HRH Princess Basma Bint Ali, founder of the Royal Botanical Garden, the Royal Marine Conservation Society of Jordan (JREDS) on Wednesday launched the "Clean up the World 2022" campaign in Aqaba.

Implemented for 29 years in a row, the first day of the event saw the participation of 1,100 individuals from Jordanian companies and institutions. The campaign was organised in cooperation with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, through an EU-funded Cross-border Cooperation Programme in the Mediterranean, Ayla Oasis Development Company, and the Arab Potash Company, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The campaign, which kicked off in more than 130 countries, was established in 1993, and is a not-for-profit, non-governmental and apolitical event that unites communities with a common focus to protect the environment.

It aims to support local groups and organisations to plan and conduct various activities to clean up, fix up and conserve the environment, according to their website.