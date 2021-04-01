'Arabizi' is 'Perverting' Arabic Teacher Says

Arabizi, a form of informal Arabic dialect transcribed using a combination of Latin script and Arabic numbers, is losing traction among new generations, according to Arabic language enthusiasts.

Diala Eliyyan, an Arabic teacher, told The Jordan Times that she believes using Arabizi for communication is a way of “perverting” Arabic. She noted that people who are not fluent in English use Arabizi, which makes for a “blurry” use of the Arabic language.

“Some people, especially teenagers, use Arabizi believing it demonstrates modernity,” Eliyyan noted, reiterating that the Arabic language is strong and very well established that Arabizi does not really pose a threat to it.

Nevertheless, Eliyyan expressed concern about the newer generations’ mastery of the mother tongue in light of the intensive focus on English skills as the language of education and work.

On #Arabizi or Arabic in latin letters.



I find it unfortunate that I never once encountered a note or a chapter about this in my (American and French) training in Arabic language.https://t.co/uGPPRsf4LE — Shreya Parikh شريا پریکھ (@shreya_parikh) November 29, 2020

Jannet Melhim, another Arabic language teacher, told The Jordan Times that some young people find it easier to communicate in Arabizi as opposed to actual written Arabic.

Haya Othman, a 23-year-old Jordanian commented on the change that took place regarding the impression of Arabizi and its users. “It was once trendy and cool, but it is not the case anymore,” Haya told The Jordan Times.

Shuu y3ni 3arabizi? What is Arabizi? Check out this article about the Arabic alphabet of the Internet, and comment your favorite expressions written in Arabizi. Yalla Bye! #SpeakArabic https://t.co/ErM2O54TFf pic.twitter.com/cHC1m22RmM — The Arabic Honor Society (@ArabicHonorSoc) July 27, 2020

“I started using Arabizi when I was in high school because everyone was using it. I still write in Arabizi with old friends who are used to me using it in our communications,” she said.

Nevertheless, Haya finds great meaning in the Arabic language. “I would advise younger generations to write in Arabic instead of Arabizi,” she added.

Not really ,I agree .

I'm talking about Arabizi putting it in the same context with English and Arabic you're considering it a language and that's offensive😤😂

it's trendy gibberish🙄 pic.twitter.com/B6eDjnaOvJ — Girazi 🦆 (@TheSonOf_AlRazi) June 5, 2019

Aya Abdallah, an employee who works at a private company, said that going back to texting in Arabic enhanced her Arabic language skills and made it easier for her to communicate with fellows in her working environment given that it is more professional and formal.

This article has been adapted from its original source.