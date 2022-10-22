Arabs Are Unhappy - Gallup

ALBAWABA - I suppose the latest Gallup World Sentiment Report 2022 is not revealing much and yet depressingly puts its finger on a hard topic. The report is depressing about what its sore points of sadness, anger, anxiety and unhappiness of people around the world.

The Gallup World Sentiment Report 2022 showed, Tuesday, Tuesday, Tuesday, the feelings of stress, sadness, anger, anxiety and physical pain, which they suffer daily, recorded a historical number in public opinion measurements conducted by Gallup on a weekly basis since 2006.

Maybe not surprising is the fact that three of the most "depressed' nations are in the Arab world. They are in the top five. Off course Afghanistan takes the top No 1 followed by Lebanon which is not surprising, followed by Iraq, Sierra Leone and Jordan.

The world is more stressed than ever and the Gallop report which was out last week and have been made annually since 2006, is still making social media headlines both in English and Arabic. But its really no surprising that people are depressed and unhappy because of the state of affairs.

تعرفوا على أكثر الدول عرضةً للتجارب السلبية في العالم بحسب تقرير غالوب العالمي للمشاعر 2022. وأظهر التقرير أن مشاعر الحزن والغضب والقلق سجلت رقماً تاريخياً في قياسات الرأي العام التي تجريها غالوب سنوياً، ما يشير إلى ارتفاع معدل التعاسة العالمي.

What is surprising is that Turkey comes number six on the index. People are clearly unhappy there despite the strong economic position of the country worldwide. This is followed by Bangladesh, Ecuador, Guinea, and finally Benin. These are the 10 least happy countries in the world.