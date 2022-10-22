  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Arabs Are Unhappy - Gallup

Arabs Are Unhappy - Gallup

Published October 22nd, 2022 - 08:07 GMT
Not happy
(Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - I suppose the latest Gallup World Sentiment Report 2022 is not revealing much and yet depressingly puts its finger on a hard topic. The report is depressing about what its sore points of sadness, anger, anxiety and unhappiness of people around the world. 

Maybe not surprising is the fact that three of the most "depressed' nations are in the Arab world. They are in the top five. Off course Afghanistan takes the top No 1 followed by Lebanon which is not surprising, followed by Iraq, Sierra Leone and Jordan.

The world is more stressed than ever and the Gallop report which was out last week and have been made annually since 2006, is still making social media headlines both in English and Arabic. But its really no surprising that people are depressed and unhappy because of the state of affairs.

What is surprising is that Turkey comes number six on the index. People are clearly unhappy there despite the strong economic position of the country worldwide. This is followed by Bangladesh, Ecuador, Guinea, and finally Benin. These are the 10 least happy countries in the world.

 

 

Tags:GallopJordanIraqLebanonTurkey

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...