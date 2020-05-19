Arabs Celebrate The 80th Birthday of Iconic Actor Adel Imam

The Arab world celebrated the 80th birthday of the iconic actor Adel Imam, dubbed El Zaeem, who co-starred in over 100 films, 11 plays, and 17 television series.

In celebration of his birthday, producer Rami Imam published a video of his father greeting and expressing gratitude to fans.

Social media was flooded with video clips of Imam’s movies and famous sayings that have become a generational treasure.

In 1988, Imam defied terrorists wreaking havoc in the Assiut Governorate in Upper Egypt and performed his “El Wad Sayed El Shaghal” play there.

Under a campaign entitled “An Age of Joy,” the MBC middle east broadcaster celebrated Imam’s legacy by showing an old interview the actor had shot with the journalist Mofeed Fawzi in 1993.

Music producer Tamer Morsi released a tune on the occasion. The song, called “Adel Imam Al Awal,” was performed by Mohammed Kilani, written by Ayman Bahjat Qamar and composed by Mahmoud al-Asili.

In honor and celebration of this legendary actor, OSN Streaming will showcase a collection of over 30 classic Adel Imam movies, including Al Bahth an Fadiha (1973), Al Halfout (1985), and Al Irhabi (1994). This collection will be viewed on Eid Al-Fitr.

Imam was born on May 17, 1940, in the village of Shaha of the Mansoura district in the Dakahlia Governorate.

Imam earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from Cairo University, during which he became passionately involved in theatre productions.

He joined a television troupe in 1962 while still a student, and began starring in TV plays like “Ana wa Howa wa Heya” (He, She and I) and “Al Nassabin” (The Swindlers) which was performed at the Al Hakim Theater.

In the following years, Imam acted in several famous plays such as “Al Bijamma Al Hamra” (The Red Pajamas),” Fardet Shamal” (Left Shoe), and “Gharammiyat A’feefy” (A’feefy’s Love Affairs).

In the 1970s, he co-starred in the hit play “Madrassat Al Mashaghbeen” (Mischief at School), which were staged from 1971 to 1975, which were followed by play “Shahid Mashafsh Hagga” (The Witness Didn’t See Anything), and play “Al Wadd Sayyid Al Shaghal” which were staged from 1985 to 1993.

In 2000, the United Nations named him a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR.

