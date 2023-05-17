Archeological sites to visit in Amman on Independence Day

ALBAWABA - As Jordan's 77th Independence Day is approaching, people are now looking forward into how to spend the holiday enjoying best archeological sites as a day off was announced by the county's Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh.

Amman is the capital of Jordan, also known as “The City of Seven Hills” and what distinguishes it is that it has many historical monuments and archeological sites.

You can explore enjoy a trip to the past and wander through the alleys, cities and old markets.

Here are the best archeological sites to visit in Amman

1. Jabal Al Qala’a

Jabal Al Qala’a, Castle Mountain, is a hill in Amman and has the highest peak, situated 850

meters above sea level and overlooks the old city. It is considered one of the most important

destinations for tourists, as it embraces the ruins of the ancient Ammonites dating back to the Bronze Age.

Discover the Beautiful Ruins of the Roman Amphitheatre

The Roman Amphitheater is one of Jordan’s biggest theaters and one of the greatest archeological sites in the city. It is located in the eastern part of Amman.

The amphitheater can accommodate 6000 spectators. Its museum hosts some of Jordan’s most gorgeous exhibits depicting various folklores and traditional dresses representing each region.

Wander through Downtown Area

Amman's downtown area is the center of all activities regarding if you were there for a business trip or a tourism one. It is the most densely populated place in the country and it is surrounded by mountains such as Jabal Al Qala’a and Jabal Al Joufah.

While taking a tour in the middle of old markets and buildings, you will enjoy various number of homemade or locally made products, traditional goods, fabrics and carpets.

You can also find a number of important landmarks, beside the Roman Amphitheatre, the

Museum of Roman History and the Hashemite Square, you can also stop by the Amman National Library and shop in antique stores and oriental bazaars.

Amman’s Biggest Mosque, Al-Husayni Grand Mosque

Al-Husayni Grand Mosque is Amman’s largest mosque, located in the center of the capital in

King Talal Street. It was founded by Prince Abdullah I bin Al-Hussein in 1923.

Al-Husayni Grand Mosque is a religious and historical landmark for tourism in Amman, as it was rebuilt over the ruins of the old Umayyad Mosque.

Inside the mosque, you'll enjoy the beauty of the architectural designs and decorations; see the mosque’s courtyard divided into two parts and take pictures of the water fountain located in the center of the mosque.