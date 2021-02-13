Art Exhibit Highlights The Important Role of Masks in Our Lives

Cocoon is the exhibition space of Contemporary Istanbul Foundation, in the historical Fisekhane building in Zeytinburnu, Istanbul. It is now hosting Baksi Museum’s latest exhibition, 'Masks/Associations'.

The ‘Masks/Associations’ exhibition by the Baksi Museum in Bayburt in northeast Turkey is now being hosted by Contemporary Istanbul Foundation’s exhibition space, Cocoon. Cocoon is located at Fisekhane, in the Zeytinburnu district on the European side of Istanbul.

The exhibition features twenty artists and designers who are commenting on the role of masks in our lives from the past to the present day, and how it has taken over the masses during the pandemic. The exhibition opened on February 11 and will run until April 21, 2021.