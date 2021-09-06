Art Fair Foto Tallinn: Experimental Photography From the Baltics

Climate change, identity, emotional burnout: Foto Tallinn 2021 is embracing a new generation of photographers.

As one of the main events of the 6th Tallinn Photomonth Biennial- a four-week series of art shows, talks, and cultural events - Foto Tallinn took place at Kai Art Center between September 2nd and September 5th.

Foto Tallinn which took place for the 10th time in 2021 was dedicated to promoting and introducing contemporary photographic art.

The event presented the latest works by 37 Estonian and international artists. The fair welcomed artists and galleries from 12 different countries across the world.

Being the only art fair in Estonia, Foto Tallinn offers artists a unique format to present their recent works, reach new audiences, and form professional relationships. The fair also functions as a platform for facilitating and initiating international collaboration.

Organizers want to use the opportunity to discuss the contemporary social issues raised in the artists’ work.

Visiting Foto Tallinn is a great way to discover contemporary photography and meet artists and gallerists who will be present during the fair days. The fair also offers an opportunity to learn more about collecting (photographic) art.