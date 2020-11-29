Artistic Finals: Saudi King’s Cup Spotlights Arabic Calligraphy

  1. Home
Published November 29th, 2020 - 08:00 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The interest is reflected in the major cultural projects that have been set up during King Salman’s reign.

Arabic calligraphy took a starring role in the King’s Cup final on Saturday between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

The players had their names written in Arabic on their shirts for the first time in the history of the tournament’s final.

The presence of Arabic calligraphy in the final was an extension of a campaign led by the Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports, to Arabize the shirts of local club players in tournaments.

The “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” was launched by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate the art of Arabic calligraphy and enhance its presence in society, with initiatives that highlight the art and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a patron and champion of Arabic calligraphy.

This interest in the Arabic language, its arts and aesthetics is one of the main cultural pillars that the Saudi leadership has paid attention to, especially given its links to the Kingdom’s rich heritage and cultural identity. The interest is reflected in the major cultural projects that have been set up during King Salman’s reign.


The projects are characterized by their diversity and their coverage of all creative channels, including the establishment of the Ministry of Culture and King Salman International Complex for the Arabic Language and the focus on developing books and libraries. 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2020 All rights reserved.

