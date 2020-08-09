Artists in Solidarity With Beirut

After many crises surrounded Lebanon lately, the vast port explosion on August 4 left half of the capital Beirut in wreckage, and people in shock and total disbelief. Since Lebanon has always been the capital of great art in the Middle East, with directors and films reaching the Academy awards, fashion designers dressing royalty and movie stars, theaters with open artistic and socio-political expression and great music festivals, artists in the Middle East and all around the world showed their solidarity for the Lebanese people.
ربما أكبر ما يملكه الفنان للتعبير عن قضية معينة من حوله هو ريشته ... وهذه بعض أعمال الفنانين تعبيراً عن المأساة التي لحقت ببيروت وأدمت قلوبنا جميعاً ... . من اليسار لليمين : سعد الربضي، سارة قائد، محمود الهنداوي ، إيلي زيني . . . . . . #إطار_فني #فن_بالعربي #فنون_تشكيلية #فنون #خط_عربي #إطار_فني_لوحة #بيروت
Translation: The artist's most prized possession is him/her brush...these are some works in which artists depict the tragedy that hit Beirut and broke all our hearts. From left to right: Saad Al-Rabadi, Sara Qaed, Mahmoud Al-Hindawi and Elie Zeini.
A little Angel Alexandra Najjar, the youngest victim of the 4th of August Beirut Port Explosions. May her beautiful tiny soul rest in Peace. She won’t be protesting today with her family but many others will be there standing for her to fight against the corrupt government 🇱🇧 #nourieillustrations #alexandranajjar
Whether through art work or actual campaigns to raise funds or calling people to check on them, many artists and entities were there to show support.
للتبرع لمؤسسات متنوعة على الأرض في بيروت: - تبدو مدينة بيروت اليوم مهزوزة، ومدمرة وكأنها تقاوم لوحدها. لا تعاني المدينة من اقتصاد آخذ في الانهيار ووباء قاتل وحسب، وإنما شهدت انفجارا مدمرا نرى آثاره في الزجاج المتحطم، والخراب والدم المنتشر في كل مكان. كثيرون فقدوا بيوتهم، ومساحاتهم الآمنة وسبل معيشتهم، بينما يسعى آخرون لإيجاد أفضل الطرق لمساعدة مدينة زاخرة بالموسيقى، والثقافة والطاقة برغم تاريخها الذي يبعث على الحزن. بصفتنا مؤسسات ناشطة في قطاع الموسيقى، وبما أننا عملنا مع فنانين لبنانيين، فإننا نؤمن بأن كل فرد منا قادر على إحداث الفرق من خلال دعم المؤسسات التي تعمل على الأرض وعلى مستوى القواعد الشعبية، والتي تقدم العون لكل المتأثرين بالانفجار. ندعو الأصدقاء، والزملاء والداعمين في شبكاتنا إلى المساعدة عبر النقر على روابط "لبنان" في البايو. . . . . . . To donate to various organizations on the ground in Beirut. Beirut, once labelled Paris of the East, stands shaken, devastated, stripped and alone today. Besides facing a collapsing economy and a deadly pandemic, Beirut has been hit by an apocalyptic explosion that has left the city bathed in glass, ruins and blood. Many are stripped of their homes, safe spaces and livelihoods, as everyone is trying to figure out how best to help a city so rich in music, culture and energy albeit its sad history. ⠀ ⠀ As an organization involved in the music industry and having worked with Lebanese artists, we believe that each one of us can make a difference by, first and foremost, supporting grassroots organizations that are helping all those affected by the explosion. We are calling on friends, colleagues and supporters within our networks to help by tapping the 'Lebanon' link in bio.
فكرنا كثير كيف من الممكن نساهم بدعم اهلنا في بيروت الحبيبة، كناشطين وعاملين وفنانين في المجال الثقافي والفني مجتمعين ومجتمعات قررنا نطلق معرض لبيروت، من خلال هذا المعرض رح نستقبل أعمال فنية وحرفية من قبل فنانين وفنانات من الأردن او من أي مكان في هذا العالم، حابين يتبرعوا بأعمالهم وتصاميمهم لتنعرض فعليا في مساحة كراج فن في مدينة اربد - الأردن والكترونيا ( اون لاين ) من خلال مواقع متنوعة رح نعلن عنها قريبا، رح نعرض هذه الاعمال الفنية للبيع، ورح نساهم بكامل اي مبلغ مالي رح يتم تجمعيه لدعم بيروت، بيروت الي ياما دعمت ودعمت الثقافة والفنون في المنطقة العربية، عم نتواصل حاليا مع مؤسسات محلية وشريكة في لبنان ذو ثقة لنوصللهم المبلغ المالي ويوصلوا بآمان للمساهمة في الدعم، ورح نشرك كل الفنانين والفنانات المشاركين/ات وكل المساهمين/ ات بأدق التفاصيل من خلال تقرير دوري عبر البريد الإلكتروني رح يوصل للجميع. * اذا كنت فنان/ة بتقدر تشارك من خلال اعمالك الفنية * اذا كنت جهة / مؤسسة / شركة بتقدروا تساعدونا بالتنظيم وبعمليات البيع وتوزيع نقاط البيع او بأي مهارة أو خدمة بتساعدنا نوصل للهدف العام من حملتنا الفنية. * اذا كنت اي فرد بأي مكان في هذا العالم بتقدر تساهم من خلال شراء اي عمل فني رح يتم عرضه. نحن بانتظار اي استفسار او اي فكرة اضافيه او مساعدة ممكن تقدموها لانجاح هذه الحملة الفنية او مشاركة فنية عن طريق التواصل معنا بشكل مباشر على العنوان البريدي الالكتروني : Safi@MedeArts.org
Translation: We thought a lot about how is it possible to contribute to the support of our people in our beloved Beirut, as activists, workers and artists in the cultural and art community and decided to launch an art exhibit entitled Beirut. The exhibit will host donated works and designs to be displayed in garage art space in the city of Irbid - Jordan and electronically (online) through various sites, which we will announce soon. We will offer these works of art for sale, and we will contribute in full any amount of money that will be collected to support Beirut. We are in contact with reliable fund raisers and entities in Beirut to make sure we deliver the funds where needed.
* If you are an artist, you can participate through your artistic works * If you are an entity / institution / company, you can help us in organizing, selling and distributing points of sale, or with any skill or service that helps us reach the general goal of our art campaign. * If you are any individual anywhere in this world, you can contribute by purchasing any artwork that will be displayed. We are waiting for any inquiries or any additional ideas or assistance that you can provide for this art campaign by contacting us directly at the e-mail address.