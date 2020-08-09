Artists in Solidarity With Beirut

After many crises surrounded Lebanon lately, the vast port explosion on August 4 left half of the capital Beirut in wreckage, and people in shock and total disbelief. Since Lebanon has always been the capital of great art in the Middle East, with directors and films reaching the Academy awards, fashion designers dressing royalty and movie stars, theaters with open artistic and socio-political expression and great music festivals, artists in the Middle East and all around the world showed their solidarity for the Lebanese people.

Translation: The artist's most prized possession is him/her brush...these are some works in which artists depict the tragedy that hit Beirut and broke all our hearts. From left to right: Saad Al-Rabadi, Sara Qaed, Mahmoud Al-Hindawi and Elie Zeini.

Whether through art work or actual campaigns to raise funds or calling people to check on them, many artists and entities were there to show support.

Translation: We thought a lot about how is it possible to contribute to the support of our people in our beloved Beirut, as activists, workers and artists in the cultural and art community and decided to launch an art exhibit entitled Beirut. The exhibit will host donated works and designs to be displayed in garage art space in the city of Irbid - Jordan and electronically (online) through various sites, which we will announce soon. We will offer these works of art for sale, and we will contribute in full any amount of money that will be collected to support Beirut. We are in contact with reliable fund raisers and entities in Beirut to make sure we deliver the funds where needed.

* If you are an artist, you can participate through your artistic works * If you are an entity / institution / company, you can help us in organizing, selling and distributing points of sale, or with any skill or service that helps us reach the general goal of our art campaign. * If you are any individual anywhere in this world, you can contribute by purchasing any artwork that will be displayed. We are waiting for any inquiries or any additional ideas or assistance that you can provide for this art campaign by contacting us directly at the e-mail address.