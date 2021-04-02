Artwork by Banksy Goes on Display at Dubai’s Mall

Artwork by the British graffiti artist Banksy is set to go on display at Dubai’s Mall of the Emirates from April 5 to June 30.

The mall’s The Theatre venue will present 120 original artworks brought to Dubai by The World of Banksy – The Immersive Experience.

Fans of the world-renowned street artist Banksy will soon be able to see his most famous artworks in the UAE https://t.co/wwWvgCz1OY — The National (@TheNationalNews) April 1, 2021

Tickets for the public exhibition will be available for sale soon, a representative from the Mall of the Emirates told Arab News.

The artist, whose true identity remains a mystery, became a global phenomenon through his distinctive style and often humorous portrayal of social issues.

Banksy is known for using his graffiti to make political statements and has produced a number of pieces in the occupied Palestinian territories, including satirical drawings on the Israeli barrier wall built through the West Bank.

In 2017, the artist opened “The Walled Off Hotel” in Bethlehem, which overlooks the barrier and is filled with his work.

