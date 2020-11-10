Asharq News Channel, Bloomberg to Go Live Across The Middle East

The latest addition to the Arabic-language broadcast media landscape is ready to go live across the Middle East.

Asharq News, a 24/7 multiplatform channel, is a partnership between the US heavyweight Bloomberg News and the Saudi Research and Marketing Group, publishers of Arab News and the world’s biggest Arabic news outlet, Asharq Al-Awsat.

With Bloomberg on board there will be an inevitable emphasis on business and finance, but channel chiefs are also promising general news, analysis and lifestyle content.

Asharq general manager Nabeel Alkhatib has also pledged that Bloomberg content will not be altered or edited for regional sensitivities.



“Whatever we think is suitable for the region, we take it as is,” he said. “If we see an article of potential interest to our viewers or readers, we translate it as it stands. If it’s not suitable or appropriate for whatever reason, we don’t take it. But we either take in full, or we don’t take it at all.”

Among the new channel’s regional firsts will be a weekly health segment hosted by Egyptian doctor and satirist Bassem Youssef.

“To have this opportunity, to be on this kind of a platform in order to show people a different path to wellness, is amazing,” he told Arab News.

Youssef also revealed that a new job is not the only change in his life — he now eats only plant-based foods after a close friend recovered from life-threatening multiple sclerosis by adopting a similar diet. “I immediately felt a difference in my life, in my health, my stamina, my energy,” he said.