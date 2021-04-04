Astronomer Reveals The Ramadan Fasting Hours

The holy month of Ramadan will last for 30 days in the UAE, as per astronomical calculations.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the holy month is likely to begin on Tuesday, April 13. Eid Al Fitr, which is marked on Shawwal 1, is expected to fall on Thursday, May 13.

The astronomer also revealed the fasting hours during the month.

The fast will begin at 4.43am in Abu Dhabi on the first day of Ramadan. Iftar will be at 6.47pm, which means that fasting hours on day 1 would be 14 hours and four minutes.

By Ramadan 30, the fast will begin at 4.15am and end at 7.01pm, taking fasting hours to 14 hours and 46 minutes.

Fujairah and Khor Fakkan would be about 7 minutes ahead of Abu Dhabi in terms of fasting and Iftar times; while Al Ghuwaifat and Al Sila'a will be about 11 minutes behind. The time difference between Fujairah and Al Ghuwaifat would be 18 minutes.

