Australian Journalist Accidentally Pays $67,689 for $6.76 Beer

Australian journalist Peter Lalor was accidentally charged $67,689 for a beer that was supposed to cost $6.76.

The accident happened on Sunday while Lalor was visiting a bar at the Malmaison Hotel in Manchester, England.

"See this beer? This is the most expensive beer in history," he posted on Twitter Thursday alongside a photo of the beverage.





Lalor was issued an immediate refund with hotel management telling him that the expensive charge might not go through. The money was still taken out of his account days later, however, with the bank stating that it will take around 10 days for the refund to go through.

The hotel told CNN that they have reached out to Lalor to apologize and resolve the blunder.

"We always benchmark our bar prices, and acknowledge that this was a tad on the steep side," the hotel said.

"We hope we can invite Peter back for another drink soon. The next one is definitely on the house!"

This article has been adapted from its original source.