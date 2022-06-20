Australian Man Sets His Friend on Fire

A 42-year-old Australian man has allegedly set his 51-year-old mate on fire leaving him fighting for life in hospital with burns to his head, face, and chest.

Police arrived on scene at about 4.20 pm on Saturday, finding the car engulfed in flames, with a middle-aged man nearby suffering serious burns.

The man was treated by paramedics at a property on Fountaindale Road at Saddleback Mountain, near Kiama, in the state's south before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Man is charged with setting his friend on FIRE as he sat in his car https://t.co/L4ygKdO7HG — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 20, 2022

NSW Police established a crime scene that was forensically examined by detectives from Lake Illawarra and the State Crime Command's Arson Unit.

Police arrested a 42-year-old man about 9.30am on Sunday and took him to Lake Illawarra Police Station.



He was charged with throw/lay explosive other substance with intent to burn/maim/disable/do grievous bodily harm etc, and cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 42-year old man was refused bail and will appear at Wollongong Local Court later today.