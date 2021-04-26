Australian Swimming Legend John Konrads Dies at The Age of 78

Australian swimming legend John Konrads has passed away at the age of 78, Sport Australia Hall of Fame (SAHOF) announced on Monday.

"As a swimming sensation in the 1950s and '60s, John Konrads dominated the world swimming scene, breaking every freestyle world record between 200m -- 1,500m by the time he was 15. His career tally of 26 individual world records is an incredible record," SAHOF Chair John Bertrand AO said in a statement.

Sad to hear. One of the true greats. Australian swimming legend John Konrads dies at age 78, once set six world records in eight days as a teenager https://t.co/zIKFpXkEDO — Max Uechtritz (@plesbilongmi) April 26, 2021

"He was a proud Sport Australia Hall of Fame Member with an extravagant sense of humour who will leave a lasting legacy around the world," he added.

Konrads represented his nation at the Olympic Games, clinching gold medals in the 1,500m freestyle at the 1960 Rome Olympics.

He was at his record-breaking best at the Cardiff Empire and Commonwealth Games in 1958.

John Konrads: star of Australia’s golden age of swimming dies at 78 https://t.co/jqjmjRNlSs — Guardian news (@guardiannews) April 26, 2021

Konrads claimed three gold medals -- the 440yds, 1,650yds, and the 4x220yds relay as he set the 200m, 400m, 800m, half-mile, and quarter-mile records in Cardiff, Wales.

