Avni Doshi 'Longlisted' For The Women's Prize For Fiction 2021

Dubai-based author Avni Doshi’s book “Burnt Sugar” has been longlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2021, it was announced on Wednesday.

“Burnt Sugar” is US-Indian Doshi’s first novel, a story of love and betrayal – not between lovers, but between a mother and her daughter.

Her book has also been shortlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize in September.

Doshi is among 16 other authors competing for the prize, including award-winning British writer Susanna Clarke, British novelist Claire Fuller, Irish author Kathleen MacMahon and Scottish writer Ali Smith.

The judging panel will now whittle these 16 books down to a shortlist of just six novels, to be announced on April 28. The 25th winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction will be named on July 7.

Chair of judges and novelist Bernardine Evaristo, said in a released statement: “We read so many brilliant novels for this year’s prize and had an energetic judging session where we discussed our passions, opinions and preferences.”

“Sadly, we had to let some very deserving books go but we’re confident that we have chosen sixteen standout novels that represent a truly wide and varied range of fiction by women that reflects multiple perspectives, narrative styles and preoccupations,” she added.

Bernardine is joined on the judging panel by podcaster, author and journalist Elizabeth Day, TV and radio presenter, journalist and writer Vick Hope, print columnist and writer Nesrine Malik, and news presenter and broadcaster Sarah-Jane Mee.

