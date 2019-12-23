Baby girl Born of Embryo Frozen 13 Years Ago in Iran

A baby girl has been born of an embryo frozen for thirteen years in the Iranian central city of Isfahan, becoming the longest known frozen human embryo to result in a successful birth in the West Asia region.

The baby delivered on Monday was conceived back in 2006, when the scientists at the Isfahan Fertility and Infertility Center froze the embryo and left it in the storage.

The frozen embryo that became the baby girl, named Nafas, has a 12-year old twin brother, who was conceived at the time.

She now holds the record for the longest-frozen embryo to come to birth in West Asia.

According to Doctor Asadollah Kalantari, a founding member of Isfahan’s center, more than 500, 000 frozen embryos are currently in storage there from families across the country and around the world.

Many have found the baby’s birth very inspiring as it could signify the potential for even more people to become parents through the technology.

Last time a baby was born through the technology was two year ago in the United States.

The baby was born in November 2017, as the result of an embryo originally frozen on October 14, 1992.

