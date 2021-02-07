The Baby! This Pose of Elon Musk Will Warm Your Heart Out!

Elon Musk warmed his fans' hearts this weekend by tweeting a rare snap of his nine-month-old baby son X Æ A-XII.

The tech heartthrob, who is CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, shares his firstborn child with his girlfriend Grimes whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher.

In his new snapshot Elon, 49, could be seen using one hand to chat on the phone and the other arm to hold his baby, who was tugging at his shirt.

Elon, who last month passed up Jeff Bezos to become the richest man in the world, cryptically captioned the post: 'The Second Last Kingdom.'

It is unknown whether he was making a joking reference to The Last Kingdom, a BBC show based on the historical fiction novel of the same name by Bernard Cornwell.

Elon has shared some of his entertainment tastes before on Twitter, including his love of the 2015 Bollywood historical romance Bajirao Mastani.

When Grimes first gave birth to his baby last May it was initially announced that they had named their child X Æ A-12.

However they then discovered that the California constitution only allows legal names to contain characters from the English alphabet.

As a result they eventually changed the name to X Æ A-XII, replacing the Hindu-Arabic numerals '12' with Roman numerals signifying the same number.

Elon - who shares five sons with his first wife Justine Wilson and was married twice to his second wife Talulah Riley - has explained how to pronounce X Æ A-XII.

Shortly after the baby was born he went on The Joe Rogan Experience and shared that his newest son's name is verbally said: 'X Ash A Twelve.'

He dished that Grimes 'came up with the name' except for 'A-12' which was 'my contribution' and was inspired by Lockheed's aircraft 'Archangel-12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever. It's true.'

Elon confided: 'It's actually, I think it's better being older and having a kid. I appreciate it more. Yeah, 'cause babies are awesome.'

