  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Back-to-school Shopping Leads Dad to $1M Lottery Jackpot

Back-to-school Shopping Leads Dad to $1M Lottery Jackpot

Published August 14th, 2021 - 06:12 GMT
million lottery jackpot won by a father
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Father wins one million lottery jackpot.

A man in Florida revealed that he was shopping some back-to-school stuff for his daughter led him to buying the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million lottery jackpot.

Also ReadWhy Did this Indian Expat Move From UAE to Oman After Winning Lottery?Why Did this Indian Expat Move From UAE to Oman After Winning Lottery?

Cleveland Pope, 47, of Brooksville, told Florida Lottery officials he was looking for school supplies when he made a stop at the Beverage 50 store in Brooksville.

 

"I just happened to be on a different side of town from where I normally buy Lottery tickets, all because I was looking for a specific backpack for my daughter to start school with," Pope said.

Pope purchased a Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket, and it turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner.

Also ReadWhy Did this Indian Expat Move From UAE to Oman After Winning Lottery?The UK's Lottery Beer is Not Just About Drinking!

The winner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The Beverage 50 store was awarded a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:LotteryUSfatherschool

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...