Back-to-school Shopping Leads Dad to $1M Lottery Jackpot

A man in Florida revealed that he was shopping some back-to-school stuff for his daughter led him to buying the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $1 million lottery jackpot.

Cleveland Pope, 47, of Brooksville, told Florida Lottery officials he was looking for school supplies when he made a stop at the Beverage 50 store in Brooksville.

"I just happened to be on a different side of town from where I normally buy Lottery tickets, all because I was looking for a specific backpack for my daughter to start school with," Pope said.

Pope purchased a Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off ticket, and it turned out to be a $1 million top prize winner.

The winner chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

The Beverage 50 store was awarded a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.