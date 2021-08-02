Badiyajo: Training for the Brain to Strengthen the Body

By Ewelina Lepionko

The fitness trends for yoga, Pilates, breathing work, mindfulness, meditation, and broader mental health training have intensified during the pandemic, with more people opting for combined training that involves both mind relaxation and physical fitness.

Whether you are a beginner or a lifetime athlete, there is just the right space for you in the heart of Amman. Badiyajo is an art gym that invites you to look at health, wellness, and physical activity in a whole new light.

We use our own body weight to increase strength, fitness, and flexibility⁣⁣.

Any type of regular, physical activity can improve your fitness and your health. The most important thing is that you keep moving! As a general goal, aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day.

Powered by Team BarBedu, they focus on natural and functional physical movements, underlining the history, importance, and future of taking care of your body.

Let’s learn about our body’s natural flow!

It's evident that public awareness of fitness and wellness has risen because of the shift of focus to a healthier lifestyle and the promotion of the new offerings. Holding a gym membership and spending money on fitness used to be seen as a luxury, but today it has become a part of people's lifestyle.

We offer Bouldering, Calisthenics and Strength & Conditioning to kids, youth & adults because we believe that health and fitness go hand in hand with overall wellness.

As interest in fitness continues to rise, members are seeking ways to exercise that fit in with their new way of living.

Badiya is the home of TeamBarBedu, hosting the leading current and future athletes while providing the highest quality fitness experience. Coaches at Badiyajo focus on the strength that lies in our natural physical abilities and how we take care of our bodies.

Exercise can help improve your mood, give you energy, and even extend your life span. If exercise could be made into a pill, it would become a multi-million dollar industry.

Find Badiya at Manara Arts & Culture in Jabal Lweibdeh.