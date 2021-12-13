Bahrain Opens Largest Cathedral in The Gulf to Coincide With Christmas

ALBAWABA - Bahrain held its first Mass on Sunday for its Christian community in the country. It was held in the largest Catholic church according to Anadolu.



Father Saji Thomas led the Mass in “Our Lady of Arabia", located 20 kilometers south of the capital, Manama and has the status of a cathedral because it is the largest in the Arab Gulf and it was opened last Thursday at a cost of over $10 million.

Consecration of Our Lady of Arabia Cathedral Bahrain https://t.co/tqoL63Mg47 https://t.co/xPTNyQ3oGl — Positive Vibes (@staypositive83) December 12, 2021



According to the Bahraini state news agency, the cathedral can seat up to 2,300 people and will serve the 80,000 Catholic Christians in Bahrain, who are mainly workers from India and the Philippines.

ASIA/BAHRAIN - "Civil inauguration" of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia, in the presence of Cardinal Tagle https://t.co/k0uGSQdzWT pic.twitter.com/qHIRPhwKHY — Fides News Agency (@FidesNewsAgency) December 9, 2021

Writing on the social media, a priest named Father V says the construction of the church began in February 2013 when King Hamad of Bahrain donated 9,000 square metres of land to the local Catholic community.

Pengresmian Gereja Our Lady of Arabia, Bahrein. Slmt merayakan hari minggu Gaudete pic.twitter.com/o5D1UU7vz2 — pacowillkin (@franciscowillki) December 11, 2021



Vatican Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has consecrated the new Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia in Bahrain. He described it as “a living sign of God’s care for his flock.”

A choir in full voice at Our Lady of Arabia in Bahrain. The cathedral is to be consecrated on Friday. pic.twitter.com/XA2ygeBSYr — John Dennehy (@john_denn) December 9, 2021



Another by the name of Cathryn Papadopoulo wrote the Our Lady of Arabia cathedral is "a meaningful name, adding to the progressing vision of unity & tolerance in the Arab world"

The Cathedral was opened by King Hamad's personal representative Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa opened the largest Roman Catholic Cathedral in the Arabian Peninsula...in Awali, it was tweeted.



The Gulf's first Roman Catholic church, "The Sacred Heart Church", was opened in Manama in 1939 Anadolu pointed out.

