Bangladesh Arrests Man for Holding 65 Gold Bars

One person was arrested by customs officials in Bangladesh after being caught with 65 gold bars, state media reported.

The man was taken into custody at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Custom House Othello Chowdhury told state media, "Gold bars weighing 100gm each were found after searching the body of one Rajib Dewan, 35, an inhabitant of Munshiganj.”





Rajib, according to Chowhury, had arrived in Dhaka at 11PM on Singapore Airlines flight SQ-446.

"A team from customs followed him from the boarding bridge based on secret information received earlier,” he said.

Chowdhury added that Rajib had refused to be searched and at first denied having anything illegal on him. After an archway metal detector indicated that he had metal-like items on his person, a team at the airport immediately searched him and found the gold bars.

State media added that the gold was now in the custody of the customs department.

A case has been filed at the airport police station.