Bangladeshi Capital’s Noise Pollution Crosses the Line

As many as 65% of traffic policemen manning roads in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka are facing hearing and sleeping problems due to high noise levels in the city, according to a study done by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

Last month, a UN Environment Program (UNEP) report declared Dhaka the world’s noisiest city. Against the permissible limits of 55 decibels as set by the World Health Organization (WHO), the noise levels in Dhaka were found to be at least twice that, at 110-132 decibels.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Aminur Rahman, 33 – his name changed to protect his identity – a traffic sergeant manning Mirpur, Dhaka busiest’s traffic zone, said he can no longer hear or understand low-volume sounds.

“I even need to watch TV at comparatively high volumes, which bothers my family. If things go on like this, I’ll need a hearing aid to communicate with others,” he said.

Dr. Abirvab Naha, an ear, nose, and throat specialist, said his hospital is seeing a growing number of people complaining of hearing problems.

He said besides hearing issues, noise pollution causes high blood pressure, hormonal imbalances, physical disorders, brain damage, and memory loss, and also affects growth in children.

Traffic police shifts can last 12-16 hours every day.

Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, who heads the Environmental Science Department at Stamford University Bangladesh, said that 80% of noise pollution in Dhaka originates from vehicles. He said even the areas declared sound pollution free by the government are decibels above permissible limits.

“We suggested traffic police should not be allowed to be on duty for more than three hours in a row,” he said.

Rahman said the hydraulic horns used by drivers are also contributing to sound pollution and damaging people’s hearing.

“There are some 1.6 million vehicles in the city, including 800,000 motorbikes. But there are only 5,000 traffic police managing them, which makes it very hard to monitor city traffic,” he added.