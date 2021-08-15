  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Banksy by The Sea! Artist Confirms He is Behind 'Spraycation'

Banksy by The Sea! Artist Confirms He is Behind 'Spraycation'

Ewelina Lepionko

Ewelina Lepionko

Published August 15th, 2021 - 06:06 GMT
‘Spraycation’
‘Spraycation’ (Twitter)
Highlights
Banksy confirms he is behind British seaside ‘Spraycation’ artworks.
Banksy has created a series of works of a nation looking at itself.

How does Banksy get away with it? Elusive artist Banksy went on a 'Spraycation' in British coastal towns.

Pieces of Banksy-style street art appeared on the east coast of England. 

Speculation had been rife all week. Those rumors have now been proved correct after the artist broke his silence and post a video on his Instagram page confirming the work to be his.

'A Great British Spraycation' shows the mysterious artist on a road trip along the coast in an old RV and stopping to leave behind some artwork on various surfaces.

In one work on the concrete sea-defense wall of a British beach, a rat lounges in a deckchair, sipping a cocktail.

In another, sticking to the seaside theme, a mechanical claw dangles above a public bench -- as if anyone who sits there is about to be plucked up like a prize in an arcade game.

Another shows a giant seagull swooping down to snatch some outsized chips -- French fries to US readers -- from a waste skip or dumpster.

A fourth shows three children in a rickety boat. One looks ahead while another is busy bailing out water with a bucket.

Above them, appears the inscription: "We're all in the same boat."

On the roof of a bus shelter, a couple also dances to the tune of a flat-capped accordion player, in a black and white painting evoking the faded, down-at-heel feel of many of the country's once-prosperous seaside resorts.

The video also features reactions from passers-by, with one woman describing the mural of a girl building a sandcastle with a crowbar next to a broken paving slab as "mindless vandalism".

The news that the artwork is indeed genuine has been met with much excitement.

Banksy is by far the most important Street Artist of his generation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)

Banksy is a pseudonymous England-based street artist, political activist, and film director whose real name and identity remain unconfirmed and the subject of speculation. His satirical Street Art and subversive epigrams combine dark humor with graffiti executed in a distinctive stenciling technique. His political and social commentary works have appeared on streets, walls, and bridges throughout the world. 

Those hoping to find out who Banksy is, despite his art being done in broad daylight and on video are no closer to discovering his true identity.


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...