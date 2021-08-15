Banksy by The Sea! Artist Confirms He is Behind 'Spraycation'

How does Banksy get away with it? Elusive artist Banksy went on a 'Spraycation' in British coastal towns.

Pieces of Banksy-style street art appeared on the east coast of England.

Speculation had been rife all week. Those rumors have now been proved correct after the artist broke his silence and post a video on his Instagram page confirming the work to be his.

A Great British Spraycation: Banksy's new seaside murals https://t.co/kkv2l16I0j pic.twitter.com/AUUBp1Nz2v — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) August 15, 2021

'A Great British Spraycation' shows the mysterious artist on a road trip along the coast in an old RV and stopping to leave behind some artwork on various surfaces.

In one work on the concrete sea-defense wall of a British beach, a rat lounges in a deckchair, sipping a cocktail.

In another, sticking to the seaside theme, a mechanical claw dangles above a public bench -- as if anyone who sits there is about to be plucked up like a prize in an arcade game.

Another shows a giant seagull swooping down to snatch some outsized chips -- French fries to US readers -- from a waste skip or dumpster.

🇬🇧 #graffiti artist Banksy has been on “A Great British #spraycation” in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Cromer & other 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 east coast towns... check out this fab video -https://t.co/5tG8MAorOp - via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/7IhB2RjxGN — VickiTreadell (@VickiTreadell) August 14, 2021

A fourth shows three children in a rickety boat. One looks ahead while another is busy bailing out water with a bucket.

Above them, appears the inscription: "We're all in the same boat."

On the roof of a bus shelter, a couple also dances to the tune of a flat-capped accordion player, in a black and white painting evoking the faded, down-at-heel feel of many of the country's once-prosperous seaside resorts.

The video also features reactions from passers-by, with one woman describing the mural of a girl building a sandcastle with a crowbar next to a broken paving slab as "mindless vandalism".

The news that the artwork is indeed genuine has been met with much excitement.

Banksy is by far the most important Street Artist of his generation.

Banksy is a pseudonymous England-based street artist, political activist, and film director whose real name and identity remain unconfirmed and the subject of speculation. His satirical Street Art and subversive epigrams combine dark humor with graffiti executed in a distinctive stenciling technique. His political and social commentary works have appeared on streets, walls, and bridges throughout the world.

Those hoping to find out who Banksy is, despite his art being done in broad daylight and on video are no closer to discovering his true identity.