Banksy's World: Italy Recovers Artwork of The 2015 Paris Terror Attack by British Artist

Italian authorities have recovered a stolen artwork by the British artist Banksy that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attacks at the Bataclan music hall in Paris.

Authorities in the central city of L´Aquila displayed the recovered artwork Thursday at a news conference.

French officials last year announced the theft of the piece, a black image appearing to depict a person mourning that was painted on one of the Bataclan´s emergency exit doors.

Ninety people were killed at the Bataclan on Nov. 13, 2015, when extremists invaded the music hall, one of several targets that night in which a total of 130 people died.

