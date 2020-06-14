  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Banksy's World: Italy Recovers Artwork of The 2015 Paris Terror Attack by British Artist

Banksy's World: Italy Recovers Artwork of The 2015 Paris Terror Attack by British Artist

Published June 14th, 2020 - 07:30 GMT
Italy Recovered Banksy (Twitter)
Italy Recovered Banksy (Twitter)
Highlights
Authorities in the central city of L´Aquila displayed the recovered artwork Thursday at a news conference.

Italian authorities have recovered a stolen artwork by the British artist Banksy that was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attacks at the Bataclan music hall in Paris.

Authorities in the central city of L´Aquila displayed the recovered artwork Thursday at a news conference.

French officials last year announced the theft of the piece, a black image appearing to depict a person mourning that was painted on one of the Bataclan´s emergency exit doors.

Ninety people were killed at the Bataclan on Nov. 13, 2015, when extremists invaded the music hall, one of several targets that night in which a total of 130 people died.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...