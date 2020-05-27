Barca Launches its Own Facemasks to Stand Out in Football!

Barcelona launched their own line of face masks Tuesday for “protection against the transmission of COVID-19.”

The Spanish football powerhouse shared a link on its Twitter account that allows fans to purchase the masks online.

"These are the first Barca design masks. Which one is your favorite? Get yours, here: http://barca.link/vXZn30qJ94B," it tweeted.

The masks come in three different designs: one with the team’s classic colors of blue and deep red, another inspired by the Catalan flag and one with drawings of Barca players. All three feature the club’s logo.

The masks are priced at 18 euros ($19.77) each and are available for both adults and children.

Separately, Barcelona said on the website that the masks were produced in the Catalonia region using "100% ecological cotton."

"It is a hygiene mask for everyday use that is reusable and its protection against the transmission of COVID-19 is guaranteed to up to 40 washes with a recommended use of 8 hours between washes," it added.

Last week, the Spanish government made the use of face masks legally mandatory in all situations where two meters (around 6 feet) distance between people cannot be guaranteed.

This article has been adapted from its original source.