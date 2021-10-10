Be Kind to Yourself on #MentalHealthDay

Mental health has come to focus in pandemic times like never before as people of all age groups and occupations bear the brunt of the new normal.

On #MentalHealthDay, we can start open conversations about depression, anxiety, and stress that affect more people than you imagine.

Mental health or psychological disorders are quite common in this day and age we are living in.

It's okay to not be okay.



On #MentalHealthDay, let's start open conversations about depression, anxiety and stress that affect more people than you imagine. pic.twitter.com/bWCKELFIW3 — UN Women (@UN_Women) October 10, 2021

The World Health Organisation recognizes World Mental Health Day on 10 October every year. The theme of this year's World Mental Health Day is 'Mental health in an unequal world'.

The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

October 10, 2021

World Mental Health Day

Be gentle to yourself ❤️🥰#MentalHealthDay #MentalHealthAwareness pic.twitter.com/Ifgn8Q8KzX — kj (@sandra998s) October 9, 2021

The most common mental health disorders are depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, and substance abuse.

"I think the saddest people always try their hardest to make people happy because they know what it’s like to feel absolutely worthless and they don’t want anyone else to feel like that" - Robin Williams

The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 has majorly impacted people's mental health. “Some groups, including health and other frontline workers, students, people living alone, and those with pre-existing mental health conditions, have been particularly affected. And services for mental, neurological and substance use disorders have been significantly disrupted,” stated the WHO on its website.

People with mental health conditions are at a higher risk of dying prematurely. Depression one of the commonest mental health illnesses is one of the leading causes of disability while suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-old, as per WHO.

This #MentalHealthDay, break the stigma, normalise conversations and increase acceptance for mental health problems. pic.twitter.com/pXNo4srkCY — Wateen Telecom (Official) (@WateenTel) October 10, 2021

Speak out. Seek help. Seeking help is not a sign of weakness. Even the strongest of people can use the help of others once in a while.