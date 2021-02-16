  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Bear From Roses Breaks World Record

Bear From Roses Breaks World Record

Published February 16th, 2021 - 12:22 GMT
A 20-foot-2-inch tall bear made from 18,000 roses attached to a metal frame broke a Guinness World Record. (Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records)
A 20-foot-2-inch tall bear made from 18,000 roses attached to a metal frame broke a Guinness World Record. (Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records)
Highlights
20-foot-2-inch bear made from roses breaks Guinness record.

A decoration at a wedding vow renewal ceremony for 108 couples in China broke a Guinness World Record for the world's largest rose bear -- a 20-foot-2-inch bear made from roses.

China Regenerative Medicine International Limited, which hosted the socially distanced ceremony for 108 couples in Wanning City, Hainan Province, said the giant rose bear was constructed from 48,000 real roses attached to a metal wire frame.


The bear measured 15 feet and 10 inches long, 12 feet and 10 inches wide, and 20 feet and 2 inches tall.

The group said the roses on the 7-ton bear will be replaced with fake flowers as they begin to wilt so the sculpture can remain on display.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Abu Dhabi's 35-Min Fireworks Break World Records
'Largest Art Canvas'! British Painter Officially Sets The World Record
Man Wins World Record For 1,925 Pairs of Cuff Links

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...