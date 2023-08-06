Bear sparks panic among passengers on Iraqi plane in Dubai

ALBAWABA- A video capturing the delay of an Iraqi Airways flight from Dubai to Baghdad due to the presence of a bear on board went viral on social media.

In the video, security personnel and specialists can be seen trying to calm the bear, which had escaped from its cage during the flight, leading to a state of panic among the passengers.

#دب🐻 يتسبب بتأخير رحلة للخطوط العراقية من دبي إلى بغداد..



حيث قام الدب بكسر القفص وخرج منه مما استدعاء حضور فريق اماراتي متخصص قام بتخدير الدب ونقله إلى خارج الطائرة pic.twitter.com/chWDPJXAoW — ناجي العريفي (@najialarefi) August 5, 2023

Iraqi Airways issued an apology on Friday for the delay of a return flight from Dubai Airport due to a bear escaping from its cage inside the cargo compartment of the aircraft.

Iraqi Airways stated in a statement: "We apologize to our valued passengers on the flight from Baghdad International Airport to Dubai Airport for the delay, which was due to reasons beyond the company's control related to the cargo (bear) that was properly shipped from Baghdad to the UAE."

تاخر إقلاع طائرة عراقية من #دبي الى #بغداد بسبب دب هرب من قفصه في مقصورة الشحن.#فيرست_نيوز_الكويت pic.twitter.com/1hEytUEbKO — فيرست نيوز (@firstnewsq8) August 5, 2023

They added: "Despite following all internationally approved procedures for transporting such cargo... upon the plane's arrival at Dubai Airport, it was discovered that the animal had exited the designated crate, prompting the aircraft crew to coordinate with the UAE authorities.

They immediately dispatched a specialized team to sedate and remove the animal from the aircraft. After ensuring there were no threats to the passengers' safety, the return flight resumed, as there were no significant damages."