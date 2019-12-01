  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. 'Being Rich is Not Crime': Porsche Owner Fined Over $13K for Driving a Without Number Pl…

'Being Rich is Not Crime': Porsche Owner Fined Over $13K for Driving Without a Number Plate

Published December 1st, 2019 - 10:45 GMT
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
Highlights
The department has also shared images of the luxury car. As per the images, the detained vehicle is a Porsche 911 Carrera S model which costs between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.35 crore in India.

The Ahmedabad Police have imposed a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh ($13,882) on the owner of a Porsche 911 supercar for driving without a number plate and valid documents.

The vehicle was seized on November 27.

The Traffic Police Department has mentioned the incident on its Twitter handle, saying: "During a routine checking in Ahmedabad West, a Porsche 911 was caught by PSI MB Virja. The vehicle had No Number Plate and Valid Documents. Vehicle detained and slapped fine of Rs 9 Lakh 80 Thousand."

The department has also shared images of the luxury car. As per the images, the detained vehicle is a Porsche 911 Carrera S model which costs between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.35 crore in India.

The post shared by Ahmedabad Traffic Police department garnered quite some tweeple attention.Posting a comment on the social networking site, a user said, "Can someone clarify how the challan amount is calculated?"

A tweeple remarked, "Seriously? 9.8 lk? Be logical, be reasonable... Being rich is not a crime... It's too much in the name of fine."

This article has been adapted from its original source.    

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...