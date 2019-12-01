'Being Rich is Not Crime': Porsche Owner Fined Over $13K for Driving Without a Number Plate

The Ahmedabad Police have imposed a fine of Rs 9.8 lakh ($13,882) on the owner of a Porsche 911 supercar for driving without a number plate and valid documents.

The vehicle was seized on November 27.

The Traffic Police Department has mentioned the incident on its Twitter handle, saying: "During a routine checking in Ahmedabad West, a Porsche 911 was caught by PSI MB Virja. The vehicle had No Number Plate and Valid Documents. Vehicle detained and slapped fine of Rs 9 Lakh 80 Thousand."

The department has also shared images of the luxury car. As per the images, the detained vehicle is a Porsche 911 Carrera S model which costs between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.35 crore in India.

The post shared by Ahmedabad Traffic Police department garnered quite some tweeple attention.Posting a comment on the social networking site, a user said, "Can someone clarify how the challan amount is calculated?"

A tweeple remarked, "Seriously? 9.8 lk? Be logical, be reasonable... Being rich is not a crime... It's too much in the name of fine."

