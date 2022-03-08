Beirut International Women Film Festival Talks to Future Generations

Beirut International Women Film Festival (BWFF) is taking place this year from March 7-11. It includes film screenings, panels and workshops and honors special women in the film industry. Special honoring this year is for Lebanese actress Takla Shamoon.

"At the Beirut International Women Film Festival, it is our responsibility to fortify women’s voices that will undoubtedly echo the sound of future, evolution, progress, future and development for our country and for our Arab region,' says the festival director Sam Lahoud.

This year's festival includes feature fiction films competition, feature documentary films competition, short fiction films competition, short documentary films competition, short animation films competition and dance films competition.

Beirut International Women Film Festival (BWFF)

Beirut International Women Film Festival (BWFF) was founded in 2017, in Lebanon, celebrated the month of March under the theme “Women for Leadership” highlighting the role of women as leaders in their societies.

As the theme reflects, BWFF mission is to act as disciples of the seventh art, by seeking the true change via calling to take actions, to make a stand, to insist on equal rights and responsibilities in the film craft, and in any other aspect in society.

BWFF accepts both Lebanese and international films, feature and short films in all categories: Fiction, Documentary, Animation & Experimental, and Dance films; BWFF received for its latest edition more than 1200 submissions from more than 100 countries, and applicants varied between fresh startup filmmakers and independent professional women filmmakers.

BWFF is organised by the Beirut Film Society.

Beirut Film Society

Beirut Film Society is a Non-for Profit Lebanese organization situated in Beirut, working since 2007 on promoting for “responsible filmmaking”.

Beirut Film Society works on introducing cinema culture as an educative tool to human rights and ethics; and on spreading the Lebanese culture though cinema when and where possible.

Our mission comprises improving the filmmaking industry, empowering and supporting talents and creativity, reinforcing the concept of “responsible filmmaking”, and above all staying committed to its social responsibility in Lebanon and the Arab world, and far beyond.

BFS aims to shape the future of the film industry, by presenting Lebanon as a diverse filming location, and by providing data about film personnel, and other needed filming logistics, to the international companies and filmmakers in order to help them produce high quality audiovisual and film content.