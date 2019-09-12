Beirut Ranked World's Best Party Cities

Lebanon’s capital has been ranked among the best party cities in the world, alongside Las Vegas, New York and Rio de Janeiro.
CNN Travel published a report last week listing 11 cities in alphabetical order.
“No matter the time of day in this city, chances are there's a party happening somewhere,” the article said of Beirut.
The article quoted Roxane Fersane, chief concierge of the Four Seasons Hotel, near Beirut’s waterfront, as saying that “partygoers of all ages – with different tastes in music, food, and ambiance – are catered to” in Beirut.
It lists Beirut’s waterfront as one of the most popular party destinations, saying that the area is “littered with popular clubs and rooftop bars.”
But it also says that many locals prefer to flock to particular streets, such as Gemmayzeh and Mar Mikhael, which are famous for their bars and clubs.
“Gemmayzeh and Mar Mikhael are well-renowned streets that have a traditional feel and are popular for bar-hopping,” says Fersane. “And Hamra Street has more of a hippie ambiance and is popular for its pubs, street cafes and bars.”
The CNN Travel article also includes cities such as Bangkok, Barcelona, Cape Town and Seoul.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright Â© 2019, The Daily Star. All rights reserved.