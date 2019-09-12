Beirut Ranked World's Best Party Cities

Lebanon’s capital has been ranked among the best party cities in the world, alongside Las Vegas, New York and Rio de Janeiro.

CNN Travel published a report last week listing 11 cities in alphabetical order.

“No matter the time of day in this city, chances are there's a party happening somewhere,” the article said of Beirut.

The article quoted Roxane Fersane, chief concierge of the Four Seasons Hotel, near Beirut’s waterfront, as saying that “partygoers of all ages – with different tastes in music, food, and ambiance – are catered to” in Beirut.



