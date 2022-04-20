Bella Hadid: 'You Can't Silence Me on Palestine'

Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid says she is being silenced by Instagram whenever she posts anything about Palestine.

"My Instagram has disabled me from posting on my story - pretty much only when it is Palestine based I'm going to assume," she said.

"When I post about Palestine, I get immediately shadow banned and almost 1 million less of you see my stories and posts,” she told fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

Palestinian-American Supermodel Bella Hadid said that she was banned by Instagram for posting about Palestine, following Israeli crackdown on Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/siStdDRb7n — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 16, 2022

Being shadow banned means that your exposure on a given social media platform has been restricted and only you and your direct followers can see your posts, the magazine said.

Tension has mounted across the Palestinian territories since Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard on Friday amid clashes with worshippers, injuring hundreds.

On Sunday, more than 700 Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex under heavy police protection to celebrate the week-long Jewish Passover holiday, which started on Friday.

Bella Hadid refused to stop talking about Palestine as Israeli forces continue to attack Palestinians, reminding her followers, particularly tagging Instagram, that she will continue to speak against the violence no matter how the social networking service may try to censor her. pic.twitter.com/9ieE1apIuG — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) April 18, 2022

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.