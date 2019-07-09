Belle Hassan’s Dad Stands up for her in a Macho Way!

The Turkish father of Love Island contestant Belle Hassan has threatened her new villa-man Anton.

British-Turkish actor Tamer Hassan, threatened to kidnap Anton, whom Belle is currently coupled up with on the show.



"I thought ‘if you say anything that ain’t true or upset Belle, then mate I am coming in on a helicopter with a parachute and I am picking you up and taking you out’”, he told The Sun Online in an interview.

“I kept saying 'Anton, I dare you, I dare you,” Tamer said on the topic of Anton breaking his daughter's heart.

On the first episode of the show, Anton admitted to not being able to sustain his relationships because of his habitual cheating, saying he has "wandering eye syndrome".

Belle is not the only girl on the UK reality TV show of Middle Eastern descent.





Among the cast, is 28-year-old Anna Vakili a British-Iranian pharmacist and plus-sized Instagram model. She’s dubbed as both the British and Iranian Kim Kardashian, who flaunts a Middle Eastern heritage, with her father originating from Armenia.

Within seconds of her introduction, she flaunted her Middle Eastern-ness, saying she’s on the show because her parents want her to get married.

“Having Middle Eastern parents, I am like at that age now where they are on my case like ‘you’re 28 years old Anna, you need to find someone, you need to get married, you need to have kids’” she said in the first episode.

In the first episode, the Persian glam-queen quickly clapped back at such cultural standards, reminding the nation, including the Middle Easterners watching that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle got married in her late 30s.

This article has been adapted from its original source.