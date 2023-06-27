ALBAWABA Eid al-Adha is a joyous occasion that brings family and friends together. Apart from the spiritual significance, it is also a time when people want to look their best.

To achieve a radiant and glowing complexion for the festivities, why not try some homemade face mask recipes?

These natural remedies are not only effective but also a great way to pamper your skin during this festive season.

Best homemade face masks recipes for Eid al-Adha

Honey and Yogurt Mask





Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of raw honey

1 tablespoon of plain yogurt



Instructions:

Mix the honey and yogurt in a bowl until well combined. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water. This mask helps to moisturize and nourish your skin, leaving it soft and supple.

Turmeric and Milk Mask





Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

2 teaspoons of milk



Instructions:

Mix the turmeric powder and milk to form a smooth paste. Apply the paste evenly on your face and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with cold water. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and brighten the skin.

Oatmeal and Banana Mask





Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

2 tablespoons of oatmeal



Instructions:

Mash the ripe banana in a bowl and add oatmeal to it. Mix well to form a paste. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with warm water. This mask is excellent for hydrating and soothing the skin, giving it a healthy glow.

Cucumber and Aloe Vera Mask





Ingredients:

½ cucumber

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

Instructions:



Blend the cucumber until it forms a smooth paste. Add aloe vera gel to the cucumber paste and mix well. Apply the mixture to your face and let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with cool water. This mask helps to refresh and rejuvenate your skin, leaving it feeling revitalized.

Lemon and Honey Mask





Ingredients

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tablespoon of raw honey



Instructions

Mix the lemon juice and honey in a bowl. Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water. This mask helps to brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes.



This Eid al-Adha, give your skin the love and care it deserves with these homemade face mask recipes. These natural remedies are easy to make and use ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen. Take some time for self-care and enjoy the benefits of glowing and radiant skin during this festive season.